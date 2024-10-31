Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Dems Preach Tolerance But Spew Hate

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Trump campaign adviser and prominent conservative voice, criticized Democrats on Thursday on Newsmax for "preaching tolerance" while spewing hate.

Guilfoyle on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" addressed Mark Cuban's comments on ABC's "The View," where he claimed former President Donald Trump doesn't surround himself with "strong, intelligent women." Cuban is a surrogate for Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco prosecutor, was asked if she had a response to Cuban's comment.

"You bet I do," Guilfoyle said. "Look, Mark Cuban is spiraling because he sees Kamala imploding. The whole world sees it. The country sees it. He's trying to lift up the left's failing campaign by tearing conservative women down. And it's unacceptable."

Guilfoyle argued that attempts to undermine conservative women would only galvanize voters on the right, including independents.

"This will only motivate independents and conservatives even more because we are fed up with the smear tactics," she said. "The left lectures everyone about tolerance but spews nothing but hate."

According to Guilfoyle, conservative women remain committed to their principles, withstanding what she described as smear campaigns. She cited conservative movements — specifically, Trump's America First agenda — as energized forces focused on mobilizing voters.

"Understand that when you vote, this is who the left is. When they get desperate, what do they do? They lie. They lash out. They lose control," she said, adding that fear tactics and baseless accusations have become staples of left-wing strategies.

"They're going to fearmonger," she said. "They'll spew baseless nonsense because it's all they have left in their playbook."

Guilfoyle emphasized that conservative voters, especially women, will not be deterred by negative portrayals or criticism.

"If we show up — our empowered movement — you know we win. If we turn out, we win," she said, underscoring her confidence in conservative voter turnout in future elections.

Guilfoyle reiterated her commitment to supporting "smart, tough, strong, fearless conservative women," suggesting that conservative resilience and unity would play a critical role in the election.

"Watch us turn out on Election Day!" she said.

