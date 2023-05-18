Guilfoyle to Newsmax: 'First Grader' Could Grasp Debt Ceiling

Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of an eponymous show on Rumble, told Newsmax on Thursday that a "first grader" could understand the concept of a debt ceiling and that the United States should not spend more money than it has.

According to a letter released Thursday, a group of Senate Democrats called on President Joe Biden to prepare to invoke the Constitution's 14th Amendment to avoid defaulting on the nation's debt if negotiations with Republicans fail.

Led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with the Democrats, the 11 lawmakers said that Republicans in Congress were "not acting in good faith," despite Biden's efforts to find a bipartisan deal to raise the debt ceiling.

Discussing the 14th Amendment to the Constitution on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Guilfoyle agreed with Higbie's idea that nonessential government workers could be cut and the savings used to pay the national debt.

"It sounds like common sense and good fiscal responsibility and what our president should be actually striving for and to make sure and show some actual leadership," Guilfoyle said. "I'm so tired of the liberals and the Democrats. They just want to spend, spend, spend — that's it. And tax and break the backbone of the hardworking American people. It's just unconscionable.

"People are hurting at home because of Joe Biden — his failed policies — and now he's going to let the country down again," she continued. "I think a first grader could figure this out. You know what I mean? Like, keep it here so it doesn't go higher, and we don't spend more."

A Wall Street Journal opinion piece published Wednesday said that the "threat of a debt default is again in the air," with Biden reportedly considering invoking the 14th Amendment to "stave off that default and embarrassment." The only problem, according to the piece, is that neither "the Constitution nor the law nor common sense" is on Biden's side.

When asked why Democrats have a sudden interest in the Constitution, particularly the 14th Amendment, Guilfoyle said, "because they want to now weaponize the Constitution for their own political expediency and advantage."

"They're just bad actors across the board, and this is just reprehensible," she said. "But I guess really, actually, no surprise, because President Biden is really known for his imbecilic behavior. And now he is hurting Americans, refusing to negotiate, putting politics above the American voters and taxpayers.

"House Republicans, at least, led by Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy, actually passed a bill to require and restore a bit of fiscal sanity into this debt ceiling fight," she continued. "But Democrats just keep retreating to the same Democrat dirty tricks over and over again."

