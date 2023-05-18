McCarthy Sees 'Path Forward' on Debt Ceiling Deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on Thursday that he sees a "path" forward on a debt ceiling deal with Democrats and that the House could vote on one as soon as next week, as reported by Politico.

"We're not there, we haven't agreed to anything yet," McCarthy told reporters Thursday morning. "I see the path that we can come to an agreement. And I think we have a structure now and everybody's working hard. And I mean we're working two or three times a day, then going back [and] getting more numbers."

The report comes a day after President Joe Biden and McCarthy reiterated their aim to strike a deal soon to raise the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said negotiations were "currently making progress" and that the upper chamber would consider voting on a deal following a House vote. He also said lawmakers would need to be ready to come back to Washington, D.C., for the possible vote.

"As Speaker McCarthy has said, he expects the House will vote next week if an agreement is reached. And the Senate would begin consideration after that," Schumer said. "Members should remain aware and be able to return to the Senate with a 24-hour period to fulfill our responsibilities to avoid default."

Republicans have said they would likely need to see text by next Tuesday, according to Politico.