Rittenhouse to Newsmax: The Left Is Attacking Kids Now

By    |   Wednesday, 29 November 2023 10:11 PM EST

The left is going after children now, Kyle Rittenhouse, 20, who was acquitted after shooting and killing two protesters at a Black Lives Matter rally in Wisconsin in 2020, told Newsmax.

He was referencing a story emerging from Deadspin, which questioned whether a child attending a Kansas City Chiefs game wearing face paint and a Native American headdress was, in fact, a "teenager or a young adult" and a racist.

When asked on "Eric Bolling The Balance" about the left's cries racism, Rittenhouse replied, "They are coming after young children; they're attacking them. And they're just looking to smear anybody and anyone that they can."

"If you look at my case," Rittenhouse added, "they called me a white supremacist and a racist with absolutely zero evidence or facts to back that up. You look at this young kid; he has his entire life ahead of him, and they're ruining it."

