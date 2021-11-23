20 Biggest Media Lies in the Rittenhouse Case

Throughout Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, most cable news shows and corporate, establishment online media outlets painted the accused teenager as a “white supremacist” bounty hunter instead of what a jury last week determined him to be: someone who was acting in self-defense against violent rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

The 18-year-old was ultimately acquitted on all charges stemming from the chaos that erupted from street protests on Aug. 25, 2020. Rittenhouse was found not guilty oftwo counts of homicide, one count of attempted homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

But long before he had a chance to take the stand to defend himself, many in the media had already rushed to judgment.

During an exclusive interview this week with Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse called the campaign to defame him “sickening and a disgrace.”

Here is a look at some of the biggest of those lies: