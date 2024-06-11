Kevin Sorbo to Newsmax: We Live in 'Crazyville' Under Biden

Actor and director Kevin Sorbo took shots on Newsmax at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after he suggested that former President Donald Trump was going to throw her in jail if reelected.

Responding to an audio clip of Ocasio-Cortez on "Prime News" Tuesday, Sorbo said, "It cracks me up — the stuff they say is the stuff they're already guilty of, and they do it all the time."

And for "AOC to say that, it's just so funny to me because, look, when Trump shows up in her neighborhood," New York's 14th congressional district, "25,000 people showed up. If she had planned any kind of a rally, she'd be lucky to get 100. I don't even think that's an exaggeration."

Roughly two weeks ago, Trump held a rally in the Bronx, a New York City borough in Ocasio-Cortez's district. According to the local news outlet Long Island News 12, "thousands of cheering supporters" attended the rally on May 24.

Sorbo added, "the fact that ... all" Trump "did during his first four years is make this country a safer place, make us energy independent, Black unemployment, Hispanic unemployment, lowest that's ever been. [President Joe] Biden in three and a half years has let ten times more people come across our border — ten times. And the estimates, the number of terrorists that have come to the country are astronomical.

"We live in Crazyville, right now," the actor added. "And she [AOC] is the one who's crazy."

