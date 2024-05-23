Trump in the Bronx: 'We Are Going to Turn New York City Around'

Making a bold trek into deep-blue New York City and State, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump vowed to "make New York City great again."

"Hello to all of the incredible, tough, strong, hard-working American patriots right here in the Bronx," Trump told a campaign rally at Crotona Park, which aired live and in its entirety on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "I'm thrilled to be back in the city I grew up in, the city I spent my life in, the city I helped build, and the city that we all love: New York City.

"And I'm here tonight to declare that we are going to turn New York City around and we are going to turn it around very, very quickly."

Trump boldly told his thousands of cheering supporters, "who says we're not going to win New York?"

"We're going to bring safety back to our streets," Trump said. "We're going to bring success back to our schools. We're going to bring prosperity back to every neighborhood and every borough of the greatest city in our land.

"We're going to reduce taxes. We're going to bring businesses and big taxpayers back to New York. Got to bring them back. We got to bring them back.

"And we're going to make New York bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever before, and that includes right here in the Bronx, and it's going to be done and funded – starting on Jan. 20 – directly from our great and beautiful White House. Is that OK?"

Trump did his patented mocking of President Joe Biden as "incompetent" with a little bit of a New York spin, blasting the Democrat in his own deep-blue city and state – but Trump has cut his polling gap to single digits in the state of New York, according to RealClear Politics.

"I have come tonight to talk about solving problems," Trump said. "The simple fact is Joe Biden is not getting the job done for the Bronx, he's not getting the job done for New York, and he's not getting the job done for America. He is incompetent.

"Ladies and gentlemen, he is grossly incompetent."

Hearkening back to the famed "if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere," Trump said is a New Yorker candidate cannot fix this country, "no one can."

"What a crowd!" Trump said with the teleprompter going out and the TV pool feed going in and out from the Bronx park. "This is something. You know, we wanted to keep it small.

"This is like a love fest."

Trump vowed to worked with the New York State and City Democrat leaders to bring exceptionalism back to his former home – where he had to flee amid Democrat state (Attorney General Letitia James) and local (Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg) prosecutors seeking to find crimes to indictment him on.

"As soon as I get back into the Oval Office, I am going to pick up the phone and I'm going to call your mayor and your governor and I'm going to say, 'This is President Trump and I want to come back and help,'" Trump said, turning to a more positive message after lamented the "city in decline." "Look, you have a Democrat governor, you have a Democrat mayor, and we are going to work with them, and we're going to get this state and the city at a level that it's never seen before.

"Frankly, I think we can do that, too. We're going to be helping them a lot much more than anybody would expect. It doesn't matter whether they're Democrats or Republicans because this is about our city and our country, and it's really about the people.

"And, in this case, the people of New York City, New York state, we're going to make you very, very happy.

"And Biden can't do it. He doesn't know he's alive."

Trump repeated his vow to give police back their power and authority to restore law and order amid crime waves in Democrat-run cities and Biden's America.

"Most importantly, we're going let New York's finest do its job, transit cops do their job," Trump said. "We're going to make it safe.

"Most importantly, for the people that are before me today, we are going to make life in New York affordable again. It's gotten totally out of control.

"The minute Crooked Joe Biden shuffles out the door, I will rapidly rebuild the greatest economy the history of the world."

