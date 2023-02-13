Rep. Kevin Kiley to Newsmax: Bias Against Conservatives 'Has Been Brewing for Some Time'

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Monday that censorship attacks to free speech like DirecTV's move to drop Newsmax, have "been brewing for some time" and could not be further from the founding principles of America.

"The threat to freedom of speech and this sort of movement to deplatform views that those in power don't like and the assault on religious liberty — all of this has been brewing for some time, and all of it could not be more antithetical to what this country is about," Kiley told Monday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "When I was in the legislature, Dianne Feinstein, our U.S. senator, during the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barret, when she was up for the appellate court, said that she should be disqualified on the basis of her Catholic faith. She said the dogma lives loudly within you, and that's why we should reject you for being a judge.

"I actually had a letter signed by all of my colleagues on our side in the legislature condemning Sen. Feinstein for this attack on religious pluralism that has been central to the American identity," he continued. "So the answer is absolutely yes, I will fight in every way I can to protect these core First Amendment principles that are not only literally a part of our Constitution as the First Amendment, but are vital to what has made our country the greatest country in the world."

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal Jan. 24, immediately blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

This is the second time in the past year AT&T has moved to cancel a conservative channel, with DirecTV deplatforming OAN in April.

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

While DirecTV said it dropped the popular network due to "cost-cutting" measures, it also carries 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax and all of which get paid license fees.

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable.

DirecTV recently issued a statement it wants Newsmax back on its service, but on its terms.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said there has been no real negotiation or no flexibility provided by DirecTV in its refusal to pay carriage fees.

