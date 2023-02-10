Mark Levin: AT&T DirecTV 'Silencing Critics' by Targeting Newsmax

Radio host Mark Levin criticized AT&T's DirecTV for dropping Newsmax from its network lineup, saying it is "silencing critics of the government."

"I don't think there's any doubt that this is about content, that this is about trying to have a uniformed message," Levin, a best-selling author and attorney, told Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Thursday.

Levin was interviewing Bolling on top-rated nationally syndicated radio show reaching an estimated seven million listeners across 150 radio stations.

"I just don't trust the government at all anymore, and I don't trust these massive multinational corporations anymore," Levin told Bolling.

"You and I, we believe in the market system, but we don't believe it should be corrupt, either," Levin continued. "And we don't believe it should be a mouthpiece for government or a surrogate for the government."

Levin was harshly critical of DirecTV's decision to remove Newsmax from its platforms Jan. 24.

The move was the second time AT&T DirecTV deplatformed a conservative news channel in the past year, with OAN removed last April.

"When you silence conservative voices, obviously, you're silencing critics of the government," Levin said.

"On the left, you're not; they want more and more government," he added. "So Big Government and Big Business together is a very rotten situation."

Bolling said, "One of the alarming things is that this case … this deplatforming of Newsmax, came shortly after a couple of Democrat congresspeople, on behalf of [California Democrat Rep.] Nancy Pelosi, and wrote a letter suggesting that they deplatform Newsmax and Fox."

Levin responded: "This is unbelievable. I want competition. I want more platforms. I want them all. Unlike the left that seeks to destroy everything, seeks to compel."

"It's happening," Levin told his audience. "That's what's happening . . . OAN was whacked.

"Now they're going after Newsmax."

Levin noted Newsmax represents only "a tiny little sliver of AT&T and DirecTV's business, but they can't have it."

He also warned the left does not want to stop with Newsmax and OAN.

"That's why I tell you, I don't know how long I'll be on radio," he said, adding, "Who knows?"

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

DirecTV said it dropped the popular network due to "cost-cutting" measures.

Still, AT&T DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax, and those channels get paid license fees.

This week, DirecTV claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax denied, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest requested fees in cable.

"This was never about the fees being excessive," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV recently issued a statement it wants Newsmax back on its service, but on its terms.

Ruddy said there has been no real negotiation or no flexibility provided by DirecTV in its refusal to pay carriage fees.

