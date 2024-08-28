Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: 'Crazy' to Give Illegal Migrants Mortgages

California has proposed giving illegal migrants in the state up to $150,000 in down-payment assistance and interest-free loans, Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., told Newsmax Wednesday.

"Of course, that cost is footed by law-abiding California taxpayers," Kiley told "Prime News."

"Now, as crazy as this is in its own right, what's even crazier is that it comes at the time that the state has been facing almost a $50 billion deficit. It comes on the heels, by the way, of [Democrat Gov.] Gavin Newsom signing legislation saying that our state is going to provide free healthcare — first state in the country to provide free healthcare to every single person in the state illegally.

"So we get this huge deficit because of fiscal mismanagement. And they're talking about cutting education, cutting support for foster kids, but we're going to send billions of dollars towards free healthcare and assisted housing for folks who are in the state illegally."

