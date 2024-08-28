Bryan Steil to Newsmax: Harris 'Policies Are Unpopular'

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris is "trying to change her policies in the final weeks" before Election Day because she "knows that her policies are unpopular" with voters.

Axios reported on Wednesday that Harris pledged to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to add walls and barriers to the southern border despite once labeling such a move "un-American" during former President Donald Trump's administration.

Harris said during the Democratic National Convention last week in her address accepting the presidential nomination that she would sign the bipartisan border security bill, which failed to pass after Republicans and Trump voiced their opposition to the legislation. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., the Republican who co-authored the bill with Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told Axios that the bill "requires the Trump border wall."

He added, "It is in the bill itself that it sets the standards that were set during the Trump administration: Here's where it will be built; here's how it has to be built, the height, the type, everything during the Trump construction."

Steil told "Newsline" on Wednesday that in her upcoming interview with CNN, Harris "needs to be asked directly why she continues to refuse to secure the U.S.-Mexico border," saying that the current administration has "the ability, if they wanted, to secure the border today" by reinstating various Trump-era policies.

"Any fair question is going to have to drill into why she has refused to secure the border, why she has failed to do her job," he added.

The congressman said that Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is joining her for their first interview with a major news network since launching their campaign, "don't have answers to those questions, because their policies are what got us into this problem in the first place."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com