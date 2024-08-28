Rep. Walberg to Newsmax: People Believe Reality, Not Harris' Policy Flips

Voters will believe the reality they're living rather than Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris' ever-changing policy positions, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Walberg, appearing "Wake Up America," said voters can't believe any of Harris' stated policies because during her nearly four years in an executive branch leadership position, "our country has declined."

"Our security has evaporated, our election capabilities and security there are in question, and our economy, especially that, again, that personal economy of people who aren't listening to the Fed and all of the rest, but are going to the gas station, the grocery stores, deciding whether they're going to buy gas to get to work or whether they're going to buy groceries, and it's frustrating to see what's taking place in their lives," Walberg said.

"That's what will come to fruition, I believe, when we see that Kamala Harris has been in charge of that and has failed for almost four years now. Why would we give her the opportunity to lead the country in a direction that it has been going, as opposed to what we saw under the four years of Donald Trump?"

Walberg also noted that Harris is now "taking the same policies as Donald Trump on tax on tips, on the border wall."

"She has said Bidenomics is great, and now she says we need to fix America," Walberg said. "Well, she's in that position to do it right now and she isn't, as vice president of the United States."

At this point in the campaign, "people are ready to hear something" specific when it comes to policy, Walberg said, rather than vague generalities that don't address the country's problems.

"We certainly have it from Donald Trump and [Republican vice presidential nominee] J.D. Vance," he said. "J.D. was here yesterday. It's probably the only Buckeye we'll allow to come across our borders into Michigan and wave and smile at him because they have established the fact that there is a record, there is a plan in place for the border, all the way over to the wars that are going on around the world at this point in time, and certainly the economy and, more importantly, the personal economy of our individual citizens.

"Kamala Harris continues to have the background record, when she can articulate it truthfully, that Bidenomics was working, that she had secured the border, that she didn't need to go to the border because she didn't go to Europe either. All of that is a memory focus that will come to light as this campaign goes forward. … We do remember four years ago things were going very well for us, except for COVID, which wasn't our fault. I think it will change rapidly and Donald Trump, J.D. Vance will be the winning ticket."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com