Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Media Fueling Nazi-Style Disinformation

By    |   Thursday, 05 September 2024 10:15 PM EDT

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., told Newsmax the left-leaning media is "in bed for the Democrats" similar to "what the Nazis did" with "complete disinformation."

Hern made the comparison on "Prime News" as it relates to the media's portrayal of former President Donald Trump as soft on Russia.

"You know, you remember the famous 2012 moment when President [Barack] Obama leaned over to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and said, 'Let me get reelected and we can work some good things out.' Then he got [President Joe] Biden for four years. You know, the in-between there he had President Trump, which was miserable for the Russians," Hern said. "And they tried to buy off Hunter Biden and did buy off Hunter Biden and the Biden family."

Hern said lawmakers "caught" this on the Ways and Means Committee.

"And you see what else coming of that as it relates to Hunter Biden. They want another term of Biden, but they couldn't get it. So they got the next best thing for them, which is probably worse for all of us. And they got [Vice President Kamala] Harris. They don't want President Trump," he said.

"I was just with a lot of scholars last week in a bipartisan setting with about 20 members. And I asked, off the record, I said, 'Why were there no wars under President Trump?' And they said it was because of the unpredictability of President Trump and what he would do to retaliate against these kind of behaviors that we're seeing."

Thursday, 05 September 2024 10:15 PM
