NY Post: Biden Claims Russia Threat, Ignores China

The New York Post's editorial board took the Biden administration to task on Wednesday, calling out the Harris-Biden team for focusing on Russia as an adversarial power, while ignoring the threat that China poses to the United States.

"Completely undeterred by the fact that Russian interference in US elections proved a fantasy the first time, the Harris-Biden team is trying to launch Russiagate 2.0 — even as it seems to ignore China's raging and ruthless covert activities across the country," the Post's editorial board wrote in an opinion piece. "On Wednesday, the Justice Department accused Moscow of trying to influence the 2024 election by spreading disinformation; it imposed sanctions on the leaders of state-media operation RT and a Russian hacking group, RaHDIt.

"Fine; slap the slimy Kremlin-aligned goons, but don't play politics with it: The central claim of Russiagate — that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to steal the 2016 election — has been thoroughly debunked over and over again," the board said. "This is kicking slugs out of the garden while ignoring a venomous snake in the grass."

The adversarial power that has been "hacking US infrastructure, flagrantly running operations on US soil, and spying on politicians and civilians alike" is China, not Russia, the board contended, before pointing to several examples, including:

Linda Sun, a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was arrested on charges of being a paid agent of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). She reportedly blocked New York leaders from meeting with representatives from Taiwan and increased access for CCP reps.

China organized counter-protesters to harass and attack demonstrators during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to San Francisco last year, according to a report from The Washington Post.

In an effort to keep Tiananmen Square protester Xiong Yan out of office, the CCP spread lies throughout the Brooklyn Chinese community during his run for Congress in 2022, the New York Post reported last week.

"CCP operatives in our country work to quash critics of Beijing, influence officials and steal government and private-sector secrets — and we don't even know where the snake might be ready to strike next," the Post's board wrote on Wednesday. "In April, FBI chief Christopher Wray warned: 'China already has a bigger hacking program than every other major nation combined,' with Beijing-linked hackers waiting 'for just the right moment to deal a devastating blow.'"

Despite this, President Joe Biden allowed China's spy balloon – which was "on an obvious intelligence-gathering mission" – to traverse the country in 2023, and the Harris-Biden team "rolled out the red carpet" for the CCP official who set up "secret police stations" across the U.S.

"Bad enough that Democrats are laser-focused on the Kremlin's wrongdoing in a partisan drive to keep the Trump-Russia myth alive; far worse that they largely ignore China insidious creep into American life," the board said.