Trump Accuses Dems of Resurrecting 'Russia Hoax'

Former President Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of recycling Democrats' playbook of accusing Russia of interfering in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

"Comrade Kamala Harris and her Department of Justice are trying to interfere in and suppress the Election in favor of the Democrats by resurrecting the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and trying to say that Russia is trying to help me, which is absolutely FALSE," Trump posted Thursday on Truth Social.

The Biden administration on Thursday seized two Kremlin-run websites and reiterated its accusation that Moscow would prefer to see Trump back in the White House, labeling Russia's efforts a major threat to U.S. elections. Trump pushed back, saying Putin favors Harris.

"In fact, President Putin would much rather see Comrade Kamala Harris in Office, as he strongly said just this morning," Trump continued referencing an interview Putin did in Russian on Thursday in which he said he would prefer Harris. Putin cited Harris as being Biden's choice and that Harris had "an infectious laugh."

Trump then blasted the Justice Department for glossing over the election interference efforts of other nations and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and other attorneys who had gone after Trump during his first administration.

In May 2023, after four years of investigations and millions spent on legal maneuverings, DOJ special counsel John Durham concluded that the FBI should never have launched the investigation into alleged Russian collusion.

"Why aren't they looking into Iran, China, & other Countries and, more importantly, why aren't they looking at Marc Elias, Mark Pomerantz, the relationship between Lisa Monaco to Andrew Weissmann, CREW, and all of the other Enemies of the People that had such an effect on the 2020 Election, and are trying to Rig and Steal the 2024 Presidential Election," Trump wrote.

"So ironic watching Lisa Monaco, a figurehead for Weissmann and the group of Radical Left Lunatics who had so much to do with the original Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and now she is at it again, leading A.G. Merrick Garland down an empty and Country destroying path…"