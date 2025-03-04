Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Democrats Backing Largest Tax Hike in History

House Republican Policy Chair Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., accused Democrats on Newsmax on Tuesday of supporting the largest tax increase in American history by not backing the House and Senate budget resolution currently under consideration.

Speaking on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Hern warned that failure to support the resolution would result in the expiration of tax cuts, which would significantly burden Americans financially.

"Every American needs to wake up and understand that when these tax cuts expire at the end of this year, there will be a $4.5 trillion increase in taxes on the American people brought on by the Democrats," Hern said.

Hern also addressed the state of the southern border under former President Joe Biden, contrasting it with the first 40 days of former President Donald Trump's return to office. He claimed that border crossings had dropped dramatically under Trump's administration compared to Biden's tenure.

"At the southern border, you see a 95% decrease in crossings," Hern said. "When Joe Biden had anywhere from 150,000 to 300,000 illegals crossing every single month, in the first 40 days, President Trump has had less than 9,000 cross [the border]. The southern border is secure once and for all."

"Joe Biden said for four years he didn't have the tools," Hern said. "President Trump used the same tools that Joe Biden said he didn't have to secure the southern border."

Hern further emphasized the importance of cutting waste, fraud, and abuse within the government. He praised Trump's efforts to reduce federal overreach and return power to the states.

"If you're going to shrink the government, then you have to shrink the amount of money coming to the government. And that's what he's doing — pushing it back to the states," Hern said.

The budget resolution debate continues as lawmakers grapple with the implications of expiring tax cuts and ongoing fiscal policy decisions.

