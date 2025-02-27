Speaker Johnson Denies Big Medicaid Cuts in Budget Plan

House Speaker Mike Johnson said there are no big hits on Medicaid spending in the new budget bill the House has sent to the Senate.

He added that claims to the contrary are wrong.

The American Hospital Association issued a statement from AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack about the budget bill which the association says involves potential cuts.

“On behalf of the hospitals, nurses, doctors, and those who care for and serve the needs of the 72 million patients that rely on Medicaid, we urge you to consider the implications of hinging the budget reconciliation bill’s fate on removing healthcare access for millions of our nation's patients.”

Johnson noted that there's a lot of talk about cutting into Medicaid but no substance.

"That is not part of this equation. We’re talking about finding efficiencies in every program but not cutting benefits for people who rightly deserve that," Johnson told CNN.

When asked about the potential of wholesale changes to the budget bill by the Senate, Johson said it won't happen.

“I don't think they will. I think they understand the necessity of letting the House lead on this. We've got a smaller margin than they do for the first time in the modern era.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax, another key element of the overall spending issues facing congress involves extending tax cuts which President Donald Trump put into place in his first term.

"If these were to expire, you would see an immediate $4.5 or $4.6 trillion in tax increases to middle and lower income taxpayers."