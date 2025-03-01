Sununu to Newsmax: Balanced Budget Amendment Socialism's 'Kryptonite'

Former Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu told Newsmax's America Right Now that congress must approve a balanced budget amendment. Sununu said it is the most forceful way to establish long-term federal government fiscal efficiency.

But Sununu said elected leaders don't want to touch it.

"And I would argue a balanced budget amendment is the Kryptonite to socialism, right? Because it means no matter who is the next president, no matter Republican, Democrat, no matter how fiscally irresponsible they want to be, they can't be. It forces Congress to live within their means."

Sununu said budget cuts set up by the Trump administration are a good first step. But the approval of a balanced budget amendment, he said, would lead to permanent efficiency.

"And that gets rid of the deep state permanently. It gets rid of the, you know, massive social programs that aren't in America's interest. And so they don't want to do it because they don't want to, they don't have the political will and the courage to do it sometimes. But believe me, making tough decisions will be rewarded by the American people and the voter. It will," he said.

Sununu said sooner or later, Congress needs to address entitlement program spending. "You're going to have to touch entitlement reforms at some point. Maybe Trump won't do it. Maybe it's not something that has to happen tomorrow. But if you want to get to a balanced budget and you need to, you don't want to, you need to get to a balanced budget. You're going to have to do some of the hard work."

The former governor also said DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) should continue to slash spending and eliminate programs to force departments, especially defense, to come back and prove the worth of those programs to the Congress in order to be reinstated.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com