Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Israeli Strikes on Iran Delivered 'Quite a Message,' Opportunity

Reacting to Israel's Friday strikes on Iran, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Newsmax that the "decisiveness" exhibited by the Jewish state delivered "quite a message" as well as opportunity for the Iranian people.

"In addition to what they've accomplished, they've sent a really strong message to the neighborhood, and, I suspect, that there are a lot of our Arab friends and allies that are greatly relieved," Cramer said Friday on Newsmax's "Newsline." "I think there are, of course, a lot of Americans and Israelis who are impressed and relieved."

Cramer, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that President Donald Trump and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff "have a much better hand today," in terms of negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran, "than they had a couple of days ago, and they had a really good hand a couple of days ago."

"When it comes to negotiation, they might be negotiating peace or they might be negotiating a surrender more than some sort of a deal on nuclear enrichment," Cramer said. "So, it's quite a day, to say the least, for the free world, and an impressive display of American U.S.-made military might, I might add. Even though the United States wasn't involved in the strikes, there was a lot of U.S. firepower that has been and is being demonstrated."

The North Dakota senator added that one of the areas he thinks the United States has "failed as a country," is in "not having a consistent support structure" for the Iranian people, whom he described as "good, smart, ambitious, hard-working, freedom-loving citizens."

The problem, he said, is the Iranian people are stuck "with a really bad regime at the top."

"To the degree that we can inspire that local and national uprising to help take out the regime and restore it with some sort of a more democratic form of government, that's the real prize at the end of the day, in my view, for the people of Iran and for the entire region.

"That, and then the fact that Donald Trump has masterfully, between his first administration and carrying it out now, facilitated an alliance of former enemies and former frenemies and, and just really opened the doors wide open for freedom-loving and civilized Arab nations."

