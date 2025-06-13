Iran: Bowing Out of Next Nuclear Talks With US

Iran said it won't participate in the next round of nuclear talks with the U.S., the Times of Oman reported.

The report came hours after Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across Iran, blasting an underground nuclear site, wiping out an entire top echelon of military commanders, and killing nuclear scientists in the biggest ever direct attack between the foes.

President Donald Trump said nuclear talks were still on the agenda, though he was not sure if they would take place.

"I tried to save Iran humiliation and death," Trump said.

Earlier, he posted on Truth Social: "Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left."

Trump on Friday insisted that Iran "must make a deal" over its nuclear program and said there is time for the country to prevent further bloodshed even after Israel's deadly strikes on Tehran and other targets.

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal," Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "I told them, in the strongest of words, to 'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done."