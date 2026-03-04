Paxton to Newsmax: Confident in Runoff Against Cornyn

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Newsmax on Wednesday he is well positioned to win a Republican runoff against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.

Neither candidate secured a majority in Texas' GOP U.S. Senate primary.

Paxton told "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE" that the dynamics of a runoff favor his campaign, particularly after a three-way race that included Rep. Wesley Hunt.

"I think there's no doubt that would have happened," Paxton said when asked if he would have topped 50% without Hunt in the race.

"Even with $100 million, close to $100 million being spent against me," he continued.

"We spent $5 million. We still went head-to-head even with Wesley in the race."

Texas election law requires a candidate to receive more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. The top two finishers advance to a second round May 26, which in this case will determine the Republican nominee to face Democrat James Talarico in November.

Paxton said turnout patterns in runoffs typically favor more conservative voters, something he said benefits his campaign.

"In a runoff, the chances are looking pretty good for me, especially in a runoff in Texas, because less people vote," Paxton said.

"They're more conservative. I've always done really well in runoffs. As a matter of fact, my closest runoff, I won by 30 points."

The race has drawn national attention, in part because President Donald Trump has not yet endorsed a candidate. Trump wrote earlier Wednesday on Truth Social that he plans to make an endorsement soon and said the candidate he does not back should "immediately drop out of the race."

Asked whether he would leave the race if Trump endorsed Cornyn, Paxton said he intends to stay in the contest.

"Look, I owe it to the people of Texas to stay in this race," he said. "John Cornyn has not delivered for the people of Texas."

Paxton also argued that Cornyn has not been supportive of Trump.

"He opposed him in 2016 for president and said in 2024 that his day has passed," Paxton said. "On the other hand, I supported Donald Trump both times.

"I was actually one of the first two people, along with Congressman [Troy] Nehls, to endorse Donald Trump."

Paxton contrasted his record as attorney general with Cornyn's Senate tenure, particularly on immigration policy.

"My position couldn't be more different," Paxton said.

"I am for the border wall. I sued the Biden administration over our border wall in Texas," he said. "I sued them over illegal immigration.

"I am not for amnesty."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com