Trump: Texas Senate Endorsement Near; Other Should Go

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will soon choose whether to endorse Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — who are headed to a runoff election after Tuesday's Texas GOP primary — and plans to ask the candidate he does not back to "immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Republican Primary Race for the United States Senate in the Great State of Texas, a State I LOVE and won 3 times in Record Numbers (the HIGHEST vote ever recorded, by far!!!), cannot, for the good of the Party, and our Country, itself, be allowed to go on any longer. IT MUST STOP NOW!"

Trump said Republicans should instead focus on defeating Texas state Rep. James Talarico in this November's general election. Talarico defeated U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, in the fiercely contested Democrat primary on Tuesday.

"We have an easy to beat, Radical Left Opponent, and we have to TOTALLY FOCUS on putting him away, quickly and decisively!" Trump added.

Trump also praised the Republican candidates in the primary contest, saying they ran strong campaigns.

"Both John and Ken ran great races, but not good enough. Now, this one, must be PERFECT!" he wrote.

Trump highlighted the success rate of his endorsements in Republican primaries, saying his backing often leads to decisive victories.

"My Endorsements within the Republican Party have been virtually insurmountable!" Trump said. "It is such an honor to realize and say that almost everyone I Endorse WINS, and wins by a lot, especially in Texas!"

Trump said he will soon announce which candidate he supports and plans to ask the other to withdraw from the race.

"I will be making my Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don't Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE! Is that fair?" Trump wrote.

Trump concluded by stressing the importance of Republican unity heading into the general election.

"We must win in November!!!"

Senate Republicans have been urging Trump to weigh in quickly on the race.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Wednesday that an early endorsement from the president could help prevent what many expect would be a costly and contentious runoff between Cornyn and Paxton, reports Politico.

Thune told reporters he had not yet spoken with Trump since the results from Tuesday's primary were reported but said he plans to continue encouraging the president to make his choice soon.

"[If] Trump endorses early, it saves everybody a lot of money, and … 10 weeks of a spirited campaign on our side that keeps us from spending time focusing on the Democrats," Thune said.

"If the president can weigh in, it would be enormously helpful."

Thune and other Senate Republicans have been encouraging Trump for months to endorse Cornyn, who said last month he did not expect Trump to make an endorsement before Tuesday night's primary results.

The runoff election is scheduled for May 26. The Republican winner will face Democrat James Talarico, who avoided a runoff in his party's primary Tuesday.

Other Republican senators are also urging Trump to back Cornyn after the four-term senator performed better than many expected in the primary.

"I would encourage the president to endorse him," Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Wednesday, noting Cornyn has the best chance to win the general election in November.

As of Wednesday morning, Cornyn was narrowly leading Paxton with 94% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press. Several preelection polls had shown Paxton ahead of Cornyn.

Thune described the results as a "great night" for Cornyn. Some Cornyn allies also said the stronger-than-expected showing keeps open the possibility that Trump could ultimately endorse the Texas senator.

Trump's Full Truth Social Post:

