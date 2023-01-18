Rep. Buck to Newsmax: TikTok a 'National Security Threat'

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax that TikTok remains a substantial "national security threat" that the Biden administration needs to address.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee member warned about China obtaining Americans' personal data through the social media platform.

"I think the Biden administration needs to lead on this issue, but Congress absolutely needs to pass laws making sure that foreign governments can't use apps to gather information on Americans," Buck stated.

The congressman, author of the recently released "Crushed: Big Tech's War on Free Speech," also emphasized that Americans need to take "personal responsibility" for themselves and limit their usage of TikTok.

"They need to understand that when they're on this app, they're giving information to a foreign adversary," he said. "That information will be used by hackers at some point to get into their bank accounts, to monitor their activities, and to make sure that our financial system is undermined."

Buck further drew attention to TikTok's lobbying against his companion bill to legislation introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., barring the app on devices owned by the U.S. government.

"We need to make sure that the data that is gathered by this company remains in the United States and nobody has access to it," Buck said, advocating for a renewed effort to find a U.S. tech giant willing to purchase TikTok.

He added that TikTok's sale fell through under former President Donald Trump because "nobody was able to make a deal" at the time, citing Microsoft as one of the initial top suitors.

