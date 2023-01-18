×
Tags: ken buck | newsmax | big tech | elections | democracy

Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Big Tech Has 'Undue Influence on Elections'

(Newsmax/"National Report")

By    |   Wednesday, 18 January 2023 12:51 PM EST

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Big Tech companies have consistently discriminated against conservative views, giving them "undue influence on elections."

"Google controls its algorithm," Buck said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "We know that Google changed its algorithm in June of 2020 to benefit Joe Biden and to disadvantage Donald Trump. We know that these companies like Amazon refuse to sell some conservative books. They refuse to put some videos on their streaming service that are conservative.

"We know that Facebook has discriminated against conservatives like the New York Post when it had a story on the Hunter Biden laptop. All of these conservative views have been discriminated against by these big companies, and when you control the flow of information in a democracy, you have an undue influence on elections."

Buck's new book, "Crushed: Big Tech's War on Free Speech," comes out as Microsoft announced Wednesday that it's cutting 10,000 jobs as it deals with economic uncertainty and shifts focus to areas of growth, such as artificial intelligence. 

Microsoft joins a list of tech companies shedding jobs in an effort to combat economic challenges. According to CNET, Google Verily, T-Mobile, Intel and Meta, among others, have also reduced the size of their workforces. Amazon also recently announced plans to cut more than 18,000 jobs, CNET reported.

Regarding the latest round of Big Tech layoffs, Buck said: "I think we're heading into a recession, frankly. I think that the Big Tech companies are feeling the crunch.

"They were fairly successful during the COVID pandemic. They are now having to change some business models and make sure they get every dollar they can out of the bottom line. But they're going to be smaller and, hopefully, more nimble companies down the road."

When asked what he hopes readers get out of his book, Buck's answer was a two-part call to action.

"One, get involved," he said. "Make sure you're not supporting companies that discriminate against conservatives and two, make sure you're talking to your member of Congress, your senators, about what legislation could be passed so that we have competition in the marketplace."

