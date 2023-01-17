Rep. Buck to Newsmax: 'Crushed' Will Illustrate Dangers of Big Tech

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that his new book, "Crushed," is intended to show "the dangers" that the four top technology companies in the U.S. "pose to America and free speech."

Buck said on "American Agenda" that "the book is really my attempt at making sure the American public understands the dangers that these four companies Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google, pose to America and free speech."

The congressman added: "They control the flow of information in this country. And when you control the flow of information in a country that is a democracy, that relies on information so that voters can make informed decisions in the voting booth, it's essential that we have competition in the marketplace, that people are able to go to a variety of newspapers, a variety of different news sources and that when they searched, for example, they don't have to search on Google that has 94% of the market share for searches."

He went on to claim that "Google, for example, we know changed their algorithm to benefit Joe Biden and hurt President Trump in the last election. That's the kind of monopoly that's really dangerous in America."

Buck said later that "what we're trying to do is make sure that there's competition, that consumers have choice, that if parents are upset about their daughter being body-shamed and having depression issues on Instagram that there are a variety of social media outlets that young people can use that are safe."

He continued, "We're trying to make sure that people have a choice when they search for certain terms, that they can search on different search engines. Competition, having choice, is essential for all that we do in the marketplace."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!