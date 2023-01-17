Rep. Buck to Newsmax: Bipartisanship Possible on Big Tech

Republicans and Democrats have different agendas in their quest to reign in censorship by Big Tech, but Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., tells Newsmax he sees bipartisanship eventually getting legislation passed.

President Joe Biden "is really pandering to a particular side of the Democrat party," Buck said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Congress has had antitrust bills that have had bipartisan support and will have bills on speech and privacy that will have bipartisan support, he told host Rob Schmitt.

"So moving forward I really hope that this Congress can pass legislation that addresses the bullying, the nastiness that we see from the Big Tech monopolies."

Reporting from the Twitter Files has revealed evidence of the social media giant under previous ownership bowing to pressure or simple requests from government agencies and private industry, such as Big Pharma, to censor speech they don't want to be made on the platform.

Asked by Schmitt why Democrats would vote for legislation that is essentially "an indictment" of their actions in the 2020 election, Buck said that Democrats are concerned "the tables will turn one day, they'll be the target of the discrimination. They will be the target of the media bias, ... and they want to make sure that in this country we have an opportunity."

The real solution, Buck said, would be competition to break up the monopolies.

"The answer is to make sure that we have five Facebooks and eight Googles and we have the opportunity for consumers to make the choice."

