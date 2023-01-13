×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: big tech | u.s. | intelligence | twitter files | social media | law enforcement | agencies

How Did Intelligence Community Infiltrate Big Tech?

(Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 13 January 2023 07:15 AM EST

Recent lawsuits and disclosures such as the ongoing "Twitter Files" series have revealed the degree to which Big Tech and social media firms are allied with U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies and staffed with former government officials – and the presence there of so many operatives is no coincidence.

But how did companies founded with visions of connecting the globe allow their ranks to be permeated by contingents of former federal officials whose previous posts were sometimes at odds with those ideals?

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Recent lawsuits and disclosures such as the ongoing "Twitter Files" series have revealed the degree to which Big Tech and social media firms are allied with U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies and staffed with former government officials.
big tech, u.s., intelligence, twitter files, social media, law enforcement, agencies, officials
915
2023-15-13
Friday, 13 January 2023 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved