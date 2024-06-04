Rep. Armstrong to Newsmax: DOJ 'Remedy' Is Win Back House

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the key to oversight of the Department of Justice is for Republicans to win back the House because Attorney General Merrick Garland will "run out the clock" on this Congress.

Armstrong joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to talk about Garland's testimony on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, where the AG refused to acknowledge whether the DOJ coordinated and/or communicated with any of the state prosecutions of Donald Trump.

"You know, he went to great lengths today to explain how state courts are different than federal courts, as if we didn't already know that," Armstrong said. "But that's not the question we're asking. The question we're asking is if there's coordination between the DOJ and those prosecutors, and we as part of our congressional role in oversight, we have every reason to see those things."

Armstrong said the key is to keep up oversight regardless of which Congress it is.

"I think the best remedy is to win back the House again in November and continue down this path. I also think we need to do it on the audiotape versus the transcript," Armstrong said. "I think these issues are bigger than one particular question, and we have to make sure that at the very least, we're protecting Congress' ability to oversight.

"The attorney general and his staff are very good lawyers. They know what the timeline is, just like everyone else. They are going to do whatever they can to delay this and run out the clock. And I'm just hopeful that no matter what happens, we continue down this path," he added.

