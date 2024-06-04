Jason Miller to Newsmax: Attorney General Garland 'Lying' to US

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, Tuesday on Newsmax accused Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, of "flat and simple lying to the American public" with denials of the Department of Justice being weaponized by the Biden administration.

"The vast majority of Americans do believe that this lawfare, this weaponization of our justice system against President Trump is purely motivated by politics and there are too many direct connections when it comes to Joe Biden's DOJ," Miller said on "Newsline."

Further, Miller said Americans are seeing "right through" the various prosecutions against Trump.

"They realize that Biden and his allies would rather be talking about President Trump than talking about inflation or immigration or Israel or any of the other chaos or hot spots all around the world," he said. "But for Merrick Garland, I think that's pretty rich of him to get up there and say that. I don't buy it for one minute."

Miller said the justice system is weaponized because President Joe Biden "can't run on any of the core issues."

"That's why President Trump's numbers keep going up," Miller said. "Numbers keep coming forward, showing that President Trump is gaining. Americans are suffering all around the country. They have real problems when it comes to having to decide between groceries or gas. Are people even able to do a vacation this year?"

The Biden administration also doesn't want to talk about how Biden "created this border crisis," despite the plan he rolled out Tuesday that will shut the border at midnight, Miller said.

"All it does is fast track the asylum of illegal entries," Miller said.

Meanwhile, several municipalities are allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections, and that means that eventually they'll be voting in federal elections as well, Miller said.

"I have zero confidence in these folks to run it the right way," he said.

Miller also called it "disingenuous" that Biden and the administration are trying to say they have record levels of deportations and drugs being intercepted at the border.

"That only happens when you have record level of illegals that are pouring into the country," Miller said. "It's so exponentially bigger than ever before. You go and have that many, of course you're going to have more illegals to kick out. So they're trying to take credit for the problem that they caused."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com