Tags: jeff van drew | merrick garland | testimony | doj | biden administration | corrupt | fbi

Van Drew to Newsmax: Garland's DOJ Most 'Corrupt' I've Seen

By    |   Tuesday, 04 June 2024 07:39 PM EDT

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he has never seen a more corrupt Department of Justice than the one directed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in the Biden administration.

Van Drew was part of the House Judiciary Committee that heard testimony from Garland earlier in the day in which the attorney general defended the independence and integrity of his agency amid claims of a two-tiered system of justice by Republicans and allies of former President Donald Trump.

"He used the words equal justice under the law, equal treatment for individuals regardless," Van Drew told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "And that's just so absolutely opposite of what this Department of Justice does.

"I said it then and I'll say it now, this is the most corrupt, most tainted Department of Justice we've ever had, at least in recent history. It's awful. And it just expands, and it gets bigger, and it gets worse."

Van Drew said if Garland's DOJ is pure as the driven snow as he claims it to be, why did it not intervene when New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis campaign on prosecuting Trump, who was not facing any charges prior to them being elected to office?

"They all ran saying they were going to put Donald Trump in jail before they even had all the facts, knew all the issues [that] were involved," Van Drew said. "Obviously, it is a tainted Department of Justice, and it's shameful. People want to trust their FBI. They want to trust their attorney general. They want to trust their Department of Justice. But they have been lied to about school boards, when [the DOJ] sent agents in. They were lied to about Catholic churches, and they were going to send people in there. They were lied to about everything to do with Russian collusion, and we find out it was all a hoax. These are all things that they actually had to apologize for, even they have to admit it was all lies.

"How can he sit there like that?"

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 07:39 PM
