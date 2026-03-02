Rep. Self to Newsmax: Stop 'Bellyaching' on Capitol Hill Over Iran Strikes

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, appeared on Newsmax to urge fellow lawmakers critical of Saturday's joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran to stop "bellyaching" and stand behind American troops in harm's way.

With U.S. forces engaged in a widening Middle Eastern conflict, Self said this is not the moment for political second-guessing from Capitol Hill.

"All of the members of Congress that are bellyaching need to stop it," he said Monday on "National Report."

"We've got young Americans in harm's way today. If you've got a complaint, let's deal with it afterward."

A 25-year Army veteran with multiple deployments, Self underscored the gravity of committing U.S. forces abroad, saying the "decision to send our young Americans in harm's way is probably the most important decision that the president of the United States makes."

Self discussed the inevitable costs of combat soberly, reminding viewers that major military operations come with sacrifice.

"We are going to lose both killed and wounded young Americans," he said.

"There's no glory in war. There is only victory or defeat, and there are heroes among us."

For that reason, Self stressed that U.S. national interests must be clearly at risk before troops are sent into danger.

"The interest of the United States must be at stake for him [President Donald Trump] to send young Americans in harm's way," he said, adding that Americans should pray "for the families of the fallen" and for those wounded because "this is the impact of war."

At the same time, Self expressed confidence in assurances from Trump and administration officials that the operation would be limited in scope.

"We do not want boots on the ground in a major scale," he said. "Perhaps some Special Forces guys to go in and do their job, but not major ground forces."

Self described the mission as primarily an air campaign combined with defensive support for U.S. allies.

"This will be a destruction from the air, and it will be a defense — both EW [electronic warfare] and kinetic — defense of our allies," he said.

Self noted that Iran has attacked multiple countries in the region, turning the situation into what he called "a major regional conflict now in the Middle East."

Given those realities, he argued Congress should shift its focus from political squabbling to strengthening America's military readiness.

"If Congress wants to do something," Self said, lawmakers should "get the defense industrial base moving faster to produce our guided missiles and all the weapon systems that we need" — for the current fight and "any future conflict and deterrence against China."

Debates over the War Powers Act and presidential authority can come later, he added.

"Let's get behind the president and have that discussion later," said Self. "But right now, let's support our troops in harm's way."

