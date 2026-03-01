Speaker Johnson Expects War Powers Vote Thursday

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told fellow Republicans on a conference call Sunday that the House will likely vote Thursday on a war powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's authority to take further military action against Iran, ABC News reported.

The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., would require congressional approval before the president could authorize additional military strikes.

Democrats, joined by a small number of Republicans, have pushed for the vote in the wake of U.S. action against Iran.

Republican leaders, however, are urging members to oppose the measure, arguing it would undercut the commander in chief at a critical moment.

Johnson emphasized the importance of attendance ahead of the vote, noting the GOP's narrow House majority. If all members are present and voting, Johnson can afford to lose only one Republican vote.

While the resolution has drawn bipartisan backing, Republicans maintain control of the House, and any measure that passes would still face the prospect of a presidential veto.

Johnson also told lawmakers that the House plans to take up another vote this week on funding for the Department of Homeland Security as a partial government shutdown continues.

GOP leaders have sought to advance DHS funding amid broader budget disputes, while negotiations with Senate Democrats remain ongoing.