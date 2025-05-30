Kaz Daughtry to Newsmax: Kerik Was One of a Kind

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who died Thursday night at the age of 69, became known to the world during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The city's deputy mayor for public safety, Kaz Daughtry, told Newsmax on Friday that Kerik was "one of a kind."

"Bernie Kerik obviously had to be involved with a lot of those changes [after 9-11] that had to be made and the lasting legacy he's offered — really policing all around the country. And after 9/11, it changed the game on how we police," Daughtry said on "American Agenda."

Daughtry said that after Kerik left the New York City Police Department, "he was also instrumental in setting up the counterterrorism unit."

"Other police commissioners, past police commissioners, still spoke to Commissioner Kerik when they took the helm. And I know that there's a lot of things that they probably would never share.

"Commissioner Kerik was just one of a kind. And you just watch those social media tributes pour in, just look at all of the things that people are saying about him."

