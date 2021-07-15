Kat Cammack to Newsmax: Border 'Truly a Humanitarian Crisis'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that her trip to Mission, Texas, which she described as “ground zero,” showed her the “humanitarian crisis” on the Southwest border.

She said on "American Agenda" that behind her are “the Texas [Department of Public Safety] boats, these are the boats that are designed to be patrolling up and down the river. I just got off of one of these boats after seeing firsthand how difficult this is, this orchestra that's playing out with Coast Guard and Border Control, Texas DPS and other agencies trying to secure the border.”

Cammack added that “just last night I had my sheriff that I brought from north-central Florida to the border because they're seeing an uptick in crime and drugs in their community as a direct result of the lack of enforcement here. In Texas and elsewhere along the southwest border, we talked to kids that are six-years-old that have been walking for the last two months, which is just a heartbreaker. We talked with the Border Patrol agents who were exhausted, they have done everything possible that they can, but their hands are tied by this administration and this catch-and-release program."

She also noted that she “talked with local law enforcement who have been dealing with the cartels that are making upwards of $25 million a day. Pushing $6,000 a head across the border, sometimes 3,000 people a day in one sector alone. Just yesterday, 3,000 people [came] across the border where I am standing, and that's in one sector. Now imagine we have nine sectors along the southwest border. It is truly a humanitarian crisis. The children that are being trafficked, the sheriff that I brought with me are seeing this firsthand and they're taking what they're learning here and really understanding how they can come back.

When asked if the Biden Administration is making progress at preventing illegal border crossings, Cammack said, “No, sadly, no, they feel like their efforts are going without any activity or help in moving the needle on this. I'll tell you one quick story, last night I was with 13 Border Patrol agents and one of them told me that they saw a birth certificate, just last week, the middle name of the child that had been crossed over by one of the coyotes, the middle name was Biden. That tells you everything that you need to know about the message that this administration is sending, they've seen over 140 different nationalities come across this border, and it's not just Central America and Mexico, 140 different nationalities because the border is open, and this administration is encouraging 140 different countries.”

