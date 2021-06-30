Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Border 'Crisis' Goes Against Biden Narrative

Florida Rep. Kat Cammack, who serves on the Homeland Security Committee, condemned on Newsmax the Biden administration's handling of the border, which as a result of their policy decisions, has turned the southern border into a "humanitarian crisis."

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Cammack said, "I have been to the border twice. McAllen [, Texas] specifically; where President [Donald] Trump is. And I can tell you it is a humanitarian crisis. It is a trafficking crisis. It is a drug trafficking crisis, public health crisis, and it is a national security crisis."

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border facility in El Paso, Texas, where Republican members of Congress criticized her for not attending to the part of the border where floods of migrants can be seen coming in.

"And Trump was not wrong when he said that Vice President Harris didn't go to the border, she went to El Paso, to a facility that has not seen an incredible level of traffic as they have at the Donna processing facility," Cammack added.

Cammack continued, stating that "the Rio Grande Valley sector has the highest number of apprehensions, the highest number of 'got-aways,' the highest number of drugs that are being trafficked across the border, and for this administration to outright avoid this very spot where they need the most attention, the most resources and most support that is unconscionable."

Cammack cited that the Biden administration hasn't attended to the border that needs the most attention because it runs against the Biden administration's narrative.

"It goes and flies in the face of the narrative that they have concocted [in] the Rio Grande Valley sector," Cammack said.

Other members of Congress, such as Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, have also criticized Harris for what he believed was an attempt by the vice president to draw attention away from the border crisis.

Gohmert had speculated prior to Harris' border visit that she would use the few remaining children at the El Paso facility as means for public relations.

"What they have been trying to do from the beginning," Gohmert said, "since the surge they created, started, their goal was to get people out of camera sight[s], out of people's sights, ship them around the country as fast as they can. ... So I would expect what you will hear them say is, 'Look in this center here where we had children, look how few children are here.'"

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here