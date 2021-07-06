Rep. Kat Cammack to Newsmax: Biden Talking Tough to Russia 'Comical'

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said that President Joe Biden does not appear to have the guts to challenge the Russians for last week’s computer hack by Russian actors that impacted IT systems of up to 1 million companies throughout the world.

“Watching Biden try to talk tough (to the Russians) is of comic value,” Cammack said during “Spicer & Co.” Tuesday. “I just cringe. If the commander and chief can’t muster enough intestinal fortitude together to actually stand up for America and American industry, we have zero deterrence under this administration.”

Biden said Tuesday that the impact on American companies was minimal and that federal officials were still evaluating how much damage the incident caused.

“I received an update from my national security team this morning,” Biden said Tuesday. “It appears to have caused minimal damage to U.S. businesses, but we're still gathering information to the full extent of the attack, and I'm going to have more to say about this in the next several days. We're getting more detailed information in terms of what actions we may, or may not, take.”

The ransomware attack is believed to have come from a Russian REvil “gang” that demanded 50 million in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin to fix the damage it did, according to a Reuters story on July 3.

The hackers reportedly used software from a Miami, Florida company to carry out the cyber assault.

Huntress Labs, a cybersecurity firm, said it was tracking the internet addresses associated with the hack.

"This is a colossal and devastating supply chain attack," Huntress senior security researcher John Hammond said in an email to Reuters.

Cammack, who sits on the Homeland Security Committee, said Biden is acting like it is the third term of President Barack Obama, who constantly moved his “red lines” where he would take action against foreign aggressions.

“We know Obama was famous for his movable, erasable, red lines, so you can expect pretty much more of the same under this administration,” she said. “We're dealing with cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure and supply chains. This is something that we saw coming and so we, on the homeland security committee, are actually very serious about this because this not only impacts our supply chains in our everyday life, but this is our national security at stake, and if we have zero to deter, and then of course, the follow up is there zero consequences. What the heck are we doing here? It is a free-for-all.”

Cammack said the nation must “get serious” about reinforcing our power grids and other infrastructure to repel such attacks in the future.

“(We have to) work with our intelligence partners, CISA, FBI, and all our intelligence agencies to really identify the gaps,” she said. “And go after them, not as Republican versus Democrat, but Americans, because at the end of the day, this is an American issue, and we as Americans need to fight back.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here