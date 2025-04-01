Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: GOP Women's Caucus to Promote, Protect

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that she co-founded the newly formed Republican Women's Caucus to help promote "women's issues" such as "protecting women's and girls' sports."

Cammack told "National Report" on Tuesday that she was inspired to co-found the caucus with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., after a failed attempt to push the bipartisan Women's Caucus to oppose the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports.

"Last Congress, I served as the chairwoman of the bipartisan Women's Caucus and on our very first policy agenda setting meeting, I asked if we would be willing to take a vote to take a stand on Title IX and protecting women and girls' sports," Cammack said.

"I was outvoted pretty significantly, and I remember sitting there thinking, 'My goodness, if the Women's Caucus isn't going to take a stand to protect women's sports, then who the heck will?' Well, now we know the answer. It was President [Donald] Trump."

Cammack added: "President Trump, through an executive order, not only protected women's sports but their spaces, as well defined that there are only two genders. You know who's following the science now? Republicans."

Cammack said that Trump "is the most pro-woman president of my lifetime. And I think that that's really indicative of the need for us to have a common-sense group that is working towards women's issues. But more than that, women's issues are American issues and American issues are women's issues. You know, we're not single issue voters. And so this group, this caucus, we aim to really elevate issues that families and Americans are dealing with."