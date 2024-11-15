Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: 'Could Not Be More Excited' for RFK Jr. to Run HHS

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax Friday that she "could not be more excited" for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take over as the incoming Trump administration's secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) because "he's going to clean house" at the agency.

"I could not be more excited for the entire slate of candidates that have been appointed for [President-elect Donald] Trump's next cabinet," Cammack said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "In the case of RFK, this is particularly exciting as, for the last four years, I have been tracking the unaccompanied children that HHS — Health and Human Services — who is responsible for these children at the border, they have lost 325,000 children, have been lost on their watch. So RFK is going to have a real responsibility to find out what went wrong and where these kids are at, what has happened to them."

"He also has a phenomenal mandate — of which I share — that you can one, question the science, and two, you can be for vaccines or against vaccines. But, for us, it's anti-mandate," she continued. "And, in the case of Covid, we saw where people were pushed to say, 'Either you get the jab or you lose your job.' And, for me, I'm not anti-vaccine, and I know that RFK is not either, but what he and I and so many of us have been saying across America, we've said we don't like the mandates. And so it is the role of the federal government to put the best information out there, and let people decide. He is going to do just that, and he's going to clean house. I couldn't be more excited."

The Florida congresswoman said that outgoing HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra "never could answer the question of why they were putting children, some as young as 2 and 3, into homes that had never been vetted."

"There was no DNA connection, and there were actually convicted rapists and drug dealers in those homes, but never the mind of that," she said. "They don't ever want to answer for that."

When people think about HHS, "they think of CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and FDA [Food and Drug Administration] and NIH [National Institutes of Health] and NSF [National Science Foundation]," Cammack said, but "HHS has full jurisdiction with CBP [Customs and Border Protection] over these unaccompanied children."

"As of this moment, we have 325,000 kids in our country that have been released into homes that we don't know if they have been vetted," she said. "We don't know who these people are, and in many cases, these kids were showing up with phone numbers Sharpied on their arms, or they had numbers safety-pinned on their clothes. I had agents telling me 'I've seen that phone number at least 100 times.'"

