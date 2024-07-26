WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kat cammack | kamala harris | border | immigration

Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Harris Did 'Absolutely Nothing' on Border

Friday, 26 July 2024 02:34 PM EDT

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris "has done absolutely nothing" about the border despite being named by the White House as a lead official on immigration.

Harris was not officially given the title of "border czar," according to Axios, but many news outlets referred to her as such after the Biden administration announced in March 2021 that Harris would lead U.S. efforts, along with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, to stem immigration at the southern border by focusing on the root causes of migration from those countries.

Cammack, when asked on "Wake Up America" about the Harris campaign's pushback on criticism over the border, said that "this is just more deflection, blame ... they never want to take responsibility for anything."

She added, "That is really the M.O. of the progressive left. They want to point fingers. They will never accept personal responsibility. And I think that that's really going to be ... an accusation, and a very necessary charge, that gets laid on her for the entirety of the campaign."

Cammack went on to claim that Harris "has said repeatedly that she is the border czar ... that she is in charge of voter election integrity efforts. And she has done absolutely nothing" about those issues.

The congresswoman said, "I mean, come on, her record speaks for itself."

