WDIV/Detroit News Poll: Harris-Trump Tied in Michigan

A new WDIV/Detroit News poll has Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump tied in Michigan in the expected 2024 presidential race.

The poll conducted Monday through Wednesday, after President Joe Biden decided not to seek re-election, shows the two candidates tied at 41%, with Harris holding a slight edge, 41.6% to 41.3%.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is at 10%, while other independent candidates combined to poll at 1.5%. Nearly 6% of voters said they were undecided.

Trump leads Harris with men, 50.3% to 35.3% while Harris leads Trump with women, 47.4% to 33%. Among Black voters, 82.1% support Harris, 11.5% support Kennedy, while none said they supported Trump.

An overwhelming number of voters, 88.3% said they supported Biden's decision to drop out.



The Glengariff Group conducted the survey of 600 people. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Michigan is considered a key battleground state in the 2024 election. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, 47.5% to 47.27% while in 2020, Biden defeated Trump, 50.62% to 47.84%.