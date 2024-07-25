YouGov Poll: 92 Percent Think Harris Complicit in Biden Health Cover-Up

Ninety-two percent of Americans believe Vice President Kamala Harris knew about President Joe Biden's apparent failing health, a recent survey shows.

A YouGov/Times of London poll of 1,170 registered voters was conducted July 22 to 23 after Biden's announcement to end his reelection campaign. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2%.

When asked, "to what extent, if at all," was Harris "involved in covering up Biden's health," 68% responded "a great deal," 17% "somewhat," 7% "a little," 4% "not at all," and 4% "not sure."

Seventy-eight percent of Republicans, 73% of independents, and 82% of self-identified conservatives polled said they believed the extent of Harris' involvement "in covering up Biden's health" to be "a great deal." Twenty-two percent of Democrats, 31% of self-identified liberals, and 57% of self-identified moderates agreed.

A super PAC affiliated with former President Donald Trump capitalized on Harris' alleged complicity, launching a new ad this week, in which a narrator says, "Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe's obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn't do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American dream dead."

The poll also shows Trump leading Harris by 2 points, and he remains the leading candidate on the economy and immigration, as well as foreign policy and crime. Harris leads him on the issues of abortion and the environment.

Carl Bialik, vice president of data science and U.S. politics editor at YouGov, interpreted the results more positively, saying Harris is "starting out as strong as Biden was," The Times reported.

"Biden withdrawing and Harris coming forward as the presumptive candidate all runs up against any effects we might have seen from continued fallout from the TV debate, the assassination attempt, the convention, and the selection of J.D. Vance. Certainly, the convention and running-mate nomination can be positive events that give a candidate a bump, so we may be seeing the canceling-out of those effects by the change from Biden to Harris," he said.

The poll showed 54% of voters said they believe the United States is ready to elect a woman as president — down from 63% when the same question was asked in 2015, the month after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced her run for office.

"If you look at the question of whether people are ready for a woman president now versus 2015, you might hope for nine years of progress. Instead, you see a significant drop in whether Americans think the country is ready," Bialik said. "There's this widespread belief that women would have no chance with a big chunk of the electorate."

Only 35% of Democrats polled said Harris should pick a male running mate; 6% said she should pick a woman.

"There's a belief that it's a real disadvantage to be a woman running for high office," Bialik said.