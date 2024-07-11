Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Tapes Will Prove if WH Doctored Transcripts

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that it's important the GOP obtain the audiotapes of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur to determine if the transcripts were doctored by the White House.

"I really want to focus, though, on why this is so important that we get these audiotapes, because a lot of people say we need those tapes so people can hear how Joe Biden sounds," Cammack said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Listen, it's not a question of whether we have a commander in chief or an invalid in chief. We know; the world knows. They saw that in the debate.

"The reason why these audiotapes are so important is because it proves whether or not the White House doctored the transcripts. That is why we need these audiotapes, full stop," she said.

"Nothing should be stopping us from moving forward to get those audiotapes. And the fact that they have claimed executive privilege on these audiotapes, it holds zero water because they didn't claim executive privilege on the transcripts.

"So this is just an attempt to cover up what they have done, which I believe will end up being a doctored transcript. The cover-up is almost always worse than the crime, so here we are," Cammack said.

The Florida congresswoman said House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., "have a lawsuit that is going to be the mechanism by which we actually get the audiotapes."

"There is an ironclad proof of evidence case that they have built that has led us to this point," she said. "So I think that there is a mechanism by which we are going to get those tapes. So not all hope is lost."

House Republicans failed on Thursday to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in inherent contempt for failing to turn over the audiotapes of Biden's interview with Hur. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., announced on Monday that she was forcing a vote to fine Garland $10,000 per day if he did not comply with a congressional subpoena. The vote was 210-204 against the measure.

Cammack said she "can't speak" for her House colleagues, but voted on Thursday "for the second time to hold Merrick Garland in contempt."

"This is a man who has completely disregarded the law," she said. "He has weaponized the DOJ [Department of Justice], and we know that he is a political hack."

After the measure failed, Luna told reporters she had "already refiled" it, saying that some members were absent for the vote due to family emergencies.

