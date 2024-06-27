Rep. Troy Nehls to Newsmax: 'Shameful' If Vote to Jail Garland Fails

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that if Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's vote to jail Attorney General Merrick Garland fails, it will be "shameful" and because some members of the GOP conference don't want to "ride to the winner's circle."

The House voted to hold Garland in contempt of Congress two weeks ago for refusing to turn over the audio of President Joe Biden's interview with Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur in his classified documents case.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Luna, R-Fla., said Garland still had 48 hours to turn over the audio of Biden's interview before she files a motion to force a vote on imprisoning him.

Earlier in the week, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., predicted to Newsmax that the first thing that will happen once Luna files her motion is that a motion will be made to table it, or effectively kill it.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Nehls said, "If Cammack is correct, I think it's very shameful.

"I think Merrick Garland is un-American. Everything that guy does, he provides cover for this corrupt administration," he said.

"And shame on the Republican conference if we would decide to get a member or two to table that. I tell you, nothing surprises me up here, though.

"Look at some of the legislation. Look how long it took us to finally impeach [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas," he continued.

"And we as a Republican conference, Republicans everywhere have been complaining about this southern border crisis for three years. It took us until this year to impeach Mayorkas."

If Luna's vote fails, Nehls said, the blame will lie with individual members of the Republican caucus that are not on the same page as the majority.

"So we've got some individuals in the conference that just don't want to seem to jump on the same bus and ride to the winner's circle, jump on the same horse and go to the winner's circle together," he said. "They don't want to do it."

