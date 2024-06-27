Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Trump Wins Debate by Showing Up

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that in Thursday night's presidential debate, all former President Donald Trump must do to come out on top is show up, despite the event being set to President Joe Biden's advantage.

"All he has to do really is just show up because, as far as I'm concerned, Joe Biden has already lost the debate," Cammack said on "Wake Up America." "He [Biden] has concocted this entire exercise to his advantage, which the American people are not dumb. They see exactly what has happened. He's got CNN and a mute button on his side. He has said, 'We're not going to stand,' because he can't stand for extended periods of time, at risk of wandering off or shaking hands with invisible people on stage. So, they want to keep him safe, seated and secure. All Donald Trump has to do is quite literally show up and say, 'Are you better today than you were four years ago?'

"Every Republican, Democrat, independent can say with confidence that, 'No, we are not better off today.' And it doesn't matter if it's on the policy or in the tone and tenor of their voice, Donald Trump is going to dominate this debate because all Joe Biden has is the theatrics — the yelling, the confusion. He may chuckle and try to blow some things off and whatnot, but, the fact remains, is that this is completely slanted in his direction. And so I feel very confident that tonight, the American people will have all the confidence in the world to elect Donald Trump this November."

Trump and Biden are set to take the stage in Atlanta at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday for the first of two presidential debates. Hosted by CNN, the debate will be moderated by network anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Cammack said she thinks expectations are so low for Biden's debate performance that something as basic as the president staying awake could be framed as a victory by the mainstream media.

"I think that the bar is set so low for Joe Biden that, assuming that he doesn't fall asleep, that he doesn't check his watch, that he doesn't wander around on stage, that that will then suddenly become the line that all the leftist media will say, 'He did great. He did fine,'" she said. "That is not the bar that is set for the commander in chief. People no longer respect the United States or fear the United States, and that is exceptionally dangerous in 2024."

Cammack said it will be "very telling" to see how the CNN anchors respond to Trump, given the friction between them in the past.

"I think it's going to be exceptionally telling if they try to pull a fast one, if they try to mute or silence Donald Trump, the American people at large will see right through this and will be outraged," Cammack said.

