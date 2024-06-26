Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Hope Debate Moderators Can Be Fair

If the debate moderators at CNN can be fair, Donald Trump has a "great opportunity" to "highlight his strength versus Joe Biden's weakness, and to contrast his record of success with Joe Biden's record of abysmal failures," Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax Wednesday.

"We hope CNN will prove us wrong," Leavitt told "Prime News." "We hope that CNN will truly ask tough, good questions of both candidates on the issues ... that matter to the millions and millions of voters who will be watching at home."

Leavitt said that polling shows that the top issues on Americans' minds are the southern border invasion and inflation.

"President Trump has real solutions and policy plans to solve both of these crises that Joe Biden has created. Joe Biden needs to answer to these problems, and we hope that CNN will ask about them," Leavitt said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com