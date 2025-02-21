Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump Holding Full Cabinet Meeting Next Week

President Donald Trump's "exceptionally talented" Cabinet has been confirmed in record time, and he is looking forward to hosting his first full meeting with its members next week, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax Friday.

"We just have a few more people to get sworn in, and then the entire cabinet will be complete," Leavitt said on Newsmax's "National Report." "All of his nominees have moved through this process swimmingly because they are talented individuals, they are qualified for these jobs, and they are coming to the table with an array of experience in their respective fields."

The White House is looking forward to swearing in Kash Patel as FBI director Friday afternoon, even though he's not part of the official Cabinet, she added.

"He's the first public defender to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and this is a fulfillment of President Trump's campaign promise to remove politics from the FBI and end the weaponization of our justice system," Leavitt said.

Trump has also promised to cut wasteful spending in government, and Leavitt said it is not easy to understand why Democrats oppose the moves being made by the administration and DOGE, led by Elon Musk, to make that happen.

"They are not only incredibly out of touch with the American people, but they're only in opposition to this idea now because it's President Trump who is delivering on it," she said. "If you roll the tape of Democrats for decades, they have been promising this exact same thing."

DOGE, she added, has identified billions of dollars in wasteful spending and fraud.

Leavitt also updated Newsmax on the status of issues at the Federal Aviation Administration and said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has continued to be transparent about efforts to increase aviation safety in the United States.

She also denied reports that air traffic controllers are being fired, stating that the FAA is hiring new controllers.

"We are hiring those individuals based on merit and skill, not based on their skin color or their sexual preference like the previous administration was prioritizing," she said. "Secretary Duffy is wholeheartedly committed to hiring the best and brightest at the FAA but he's also focused on updating the archaic systems that run our aviation industry in this country, and that air traffic controllers have been forced to use."

Meanwhile, Trump has been taking Ukraine to task this week, accusing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being a "dictator without elections."

"Ukraine has not held elections in the past few years," Leavitt said. "Zelenskyy did implement martial law on the Ukrainian people."

Trump increased the pressure campaign on Ukraine because "he wants to make a deal for peace," she added.

"He wants to stop the killing in this war," Leavitt commented. "It has been going on for years, and the American taxpayers have been funding this war. If it were not for the American taxpayer, Zelensky wouldn't have a country anymore."

Trump has also spoken with Zelenskyy several times, and is "frustrated" over the Ukrainian president's comments and "his lack of acknowledgment of the support that the American taxpayer has given to this effort." she said.

Finally, Leavitt discussed the ongoing tragedies being reported out of Gaza with the release of hostages and decried the news that the body that was returned to Israel this week was not that of the mother of two young children, whose bodies were also sent back.

"This underscores the need to eradicate Hamas," she said. "It underscores the need to end this war in the Middle East as well … the president will see this war come to an end, and he will continue to take out terrorists that not only threaten Israel but threaten the United States of America. And the president will see through his promise to restore peace and stability in the Middle East, just like he did in his first term."

