New Cabinet, Congress Will End Sequestration on Assassinations

Soon after President Donald Trump signed a January executive order mandating the release and declassification of all files related to the Nov. 22, 1963, shooting death of President John Kennedy, the FBI claims to have found about 2,400 that had purportedly been lost.

Although the agency hasn’t disclosed what sort of information these recently discovered files contain, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who heads a new Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets released a bombshell statement that Kennedy’s assassination involved two shooters, contradicting conclusions previously put forth by the Warren Commission investigation report on the matter asserting that there was a single shooter, Lee Harvey Oswald.

During a Capitol Hill news conference, Luna said, "I can tell you, based on what I've been seeing so far, the initial hearing that was actually held here in Congress was actually faulty in the single-bullet theory. … I believe that there were two shooters."

Previously existing CIA cables and memos reportedly revealed that Oswald, a 24-year-old former Marine, had visited Soviet and Cuban embassies during a trip to Mexico City just weeks before the assassination, and had previously defected to the Soviet Union before relocating to Texas.

Oswald was shot dead by nightclub owner Jack Ruby while in police custody during a jail transfer two days after the JFK assassination.

Various doubts have since arisen regarding trust in Warren Commission single-shooter findings, which have been broadly dismissed as quack conspiracy theories.

Included are reports from spectators at the Dallas motorcade scene stating they heard shots from a “grassy knoll” in addition to two fired by Oswald from the book depository building that allegedly killed JFK and wounded Texas Gov. John Connally.

Other theories have linked assassination culpability to the CIA and/or Italian Mafia.

Trump’s long-awaited declassification EO intends to clear up such theories and uncertainties, along with open questions regarding the 1968 assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, father of incoming Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr., who obviously wants final speculation closure.

Newly appointed DNI Tulsi Gabbard and AG Pam Bondi will prepare plans on how to release the RFK and MLK files.

Why Did 2 Nearly Kill Trump?

During a Washington Post interview, Trump said that he has demanded that the Secret Service give him "every bit of information" about the two assassination attempts on himself.

Trump stated, "I'm entitled to know. I want to find out about the two assassins. Why did the one guy have six cellphones and why did the other guy have [foreign] apps?"

He added that the agency has "held it back long enough … no excuses."

The president’s comments referred to cellphones found in arrested would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh’s car at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course, and encrypted messaging accounts found on several platforms of Butler, Pennsylvania, shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks linked to Belgium, New Zealand and Germany.

The most recent of these incidents involved 58-year-old Routh, a Hawaii resident with a history of showing support for both political sides and an obsessive interest in the Ukraine war and China-Taiwan tensions.

Although Routh has reportedly supported Democrats in recent years, he voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election before apparently changing his mind.

A June 2020 Routh media post stated: "While you were my choice in 2106 [sic], I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving…I will be glad when you [are] gone."

Questions remain regarding how Routh knew when Trump would be playing golf; why he remained undetected by the Secret Service while on the public roadside of the surrounding fence for 12 hours while he waited; and what might all of this have to do with foreign war tensions.

The July 13 Butler campaign rally incident that occurred just nine weeks earlier involved 20-year-old rooftop shooter Thomas Crooks who pierced Trumps ear with a bullet, killed a seated spectator, and critically wounded two others before being neutralized by a counter-sniper.

Secret Service critics point to significant concerns regarding lack of proper coordination between local and federal law enforcement, including disconnected communications on separate radio channels.

And yes, regarding possible motives, why would 20-year-old Crooks want or need encrypted foreign accounts? Who do they connect to, and why?

Back in July, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on the Today show: “Congress will do a full investigation of the tragedy yesterday to determine where there were lapses in security and anything else that the American people need to know and deserve to know.”

We can bet that GOP House and Senate majorities will ensure that this happens, with support and nudging from great Trump Cabinet picks who will release government records that have been sequestered without explanation from public scrutiny for far too long.

