Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump on the Offense in Blue States

Former President Donald Trump is spending time campaigning in Democratic strongholds because he wants to send a clear message: He plans to fix the problems that all Americans are experiencing, Karoline Leavitt, Trump's national press secretary, told Newsmax on Monday.

She emphasized on "​Wake Up America" that although the campaign is "barnstorming the battleground states," it is going on offense in some of these historically blue territories," because Trump "wants to be a president for all states ... and all Americans."

Leavitt pointed out that "Americans especially in Democrat states, blue states, have been hurt by Democrat policy, not just at the federal level by [Vice President Kamala] Harris' and [President Joe] Biden's terrible policies, but also by their state and local leaders as well."

She stressed that Trump "cares deeply about the American people, and he wants to fix the problems that they are experiencing."

Leavitt said Trump is surging in the polls at exactly the right time, with the campaign in its final stages, and that the "the momentum is on President Trump's side."

She said: "The American people have seen [Harris] for who she is" as she makes more public appearances, and "every time she opens her mouth people realize she is ill-equipped to be the commander in chief, the leader of the free world and they are remembering how much better their lives were was under President Trump's policies."

Leavitt said Trump's energy level is extraordinary, as not only is he "literally all around the country every single day ... but also nobody in American politics works harder than President Trump."

She added that he "has more energy than anyone I have ever met. I am a third of his age, and I find it difficult to keep up with him" on a daily basis.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com