ABC Poll: Trump Surges to Tie on Economy

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has trimmed Vice President Kamala Harris' briefly held 5-point lead into a statistical tie within the margins of error in the latest ABC News poll released Sunday, which detailed the "economic discontent" and "issue divisions" as factors creating razor-thin margins.

The race is a dead heat at 49%-49% among the seven battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, and just a 1-point lead for Harris 49%-48% among adults (excluding those who will not vote) and just 2 points for likely voters (50%-48%) and for all registered voters (49%-47%).

All results are within the poll's margins of error.

Harris had led by 5 points among likely voters and 4 points among registered voters in the past edition of the poll in mid-September.

Trump's gains have been most apparent among men and independents, according to ABC News.

Among the issues trending toward Trump:

56% of adults favor deporting illegals, an 8-point increase from the Build the Wall 2016 election eight years ago.

Trump leads by 10 points on trust in handling the southern border and illegal immigration.

Trump leads Harris by 8 points on trust in handing of the economy.

Trump leads by 7 points on handling of inflation.

Among the issues clinging to Harris:

56% side with Harris on abortion.

Harris leads Trump by 15 points in trust on handling this issue.

Harris leads by 5 points (42%-37%) on "looking out for the middle class."

The Biden-Harris administration economic forces are dragging, too:

The highest negative number since 1986 for a president on being better off financially showed 44% of Americans saying they are not as well off under President Joe Biden.

59% say the economy is getting worse – twice the number of those saying it is getting better (23%).

Trump dominates Harris by 53 points (74%-21%) among those who say the economy is worsening, and by 27 points (61%-34%) among those saying the country's best days are behind it.

ABC News/Ipsos poll produced by Langer Research Associates was conducted Oct. 4-8 among 2,631 adults, 2,226 registered voters, and 1,714 likely voters. The margins of error were plus or minus 2 percentage points for the two former pools and plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for the latter.