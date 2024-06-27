Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Voters Trump's 'Most Important Audience'

Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that Trump has had the best debate preparation of either candidate by taking "questions directly from American voters, the most important audience of all."

Trump and President Joe Biden and Trump will face off Thursday night in the first of two scheduled televised debates.

Leavitt was asked if Trump will be rusty going into his first debate in over four years. Leavitt pushed back, saying Trump "has media interviews all the time, far more than Joe Biden ever does."

"President Trump takes questions directly from American voters, the most important audience of all. He did it this past weekend at a rally in Philadelphia with a crowd size Joe Biden could only dream of," she said on "National Report."

While Biden acolytes in the media have already been attacking Trump's record as president, Leavitt said that Trump is the one with a record with which to be proud.

"Let's talk about those records, because under President Trump, this country had no inflation," she said. "Now, under Joe Biden, we have a record high inflation crisis. Under President Trump, we had a secure southern border. Under Joe Biden, we have an illegal immigration invasion of more than 11 million illegal people from all over this world.

"That is Joe Biden's record, and he needs to stand up on that stage tonight and defend it."

